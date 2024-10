Kruunuvuorenrannassa alkaa uuden Pitkäluodonkadun rakentaminen – edistää koulun rakentamista

City residents' climate panel paved the way for a fair transition to zero-emission transport in Helsinki 2.10.2024 12:45:02 EEST | Press release

A climate panel for residents compiled by random sampling of Helsinki residents has considered ways in which the City of Helsinki could achieve its emissions reduction targets in terms of transport. The Climate panel has completed its statement. It emphasises the needs of different types of mobility, the development of public transport and cycling, improving winter maintenance and improving the conditions for mobility with different modes of transport.