Presidentti Stubb valtiovierailulle Kiinaan

President Stubb to visit Brussels 1.10.2024 14:23:53 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 56/2024 1 October 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will make a visit to Brussels on Tuesday 8 October 2024. President Stubb will meet King Philippe of Belgium at the Royal Palace and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at NATO Headquarters. President Stubb and King Philippe will discuss the security environment in Europe and the Middle East, and the relations between Finland and Belgium. Discussions with Mark Rutte will focus on the implementation of the Washington Summit decisions, in particular the strengthening of deterrence and defence, and support for Ukraine. After the discussions, President Stubb and Secretary General Rutte will hold a joint press conference. During his visit, the President will also meet with Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee.