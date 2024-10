Suomalaispankkien luottojen arvonalentumisluokitteluissa eroja – oikea-aikaiset ja riittävät luottotappiovaraukset edellyttävät toimivaa luottoriskien hallintaa

Financial sector's capital position as at 30 June 2024: Sluggish economic growth and geopolitical tensions have maintained the financial sector's risks at a high level – capital position has remained strong 12.9.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Despite the difficult cyclical conditions, the Finnish financial sector has coped well during the first half of the year. The banking sector's capital position remained strong in the first half of the year. Non-performing loans increased slightly both in household and corporate credit, but their levels are still among the lowest in Europe. In the insurance sector, too, solvency remained good. Early signs of positive developments in the economy are overshadowed, however, by many risks that are also affecting the financial sector. Geopolitical tensions, in particular, have risen to the fore in the early autumn.