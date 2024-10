DNA uskoo edelleen vapauteen ja vastuuseen – toimistolle tullaan halusta, ei pakosta

Report: DNA’s customers are the most active users of mobile data in Europe – growing data usage requires an energy-efficient network 3.10.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

According to the recent report* released by the research company Tefficient, DNA’s customers have the highest mobile data usage per subscription in Europe and the third highest in the world. As data volumes have grown, the energy consumption of the network has not increased significantly, as the 5G network is more energy efficient than its predecessors. There are also concerns about the use of smart devices.