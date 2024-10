Presidentti Stubb vierailulle Saksaan

President Stubb to make state visit to China 9.10.2024 09:38:04 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 57/2024 9 October 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb, accompanied by his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb, will make a state visit to China on 28–31 October 2024. President Stubb will meet President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday 29 October. Discussions will cover a wide range of topics, including bilateral relations between Finland and China, Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, and other current security and international issues. The agenda will also include meetings with other Chinese leaders. President Stubb will be accompanied by Minister of Climate and the Environment Kai Mykkänen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah, Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen, Member of Parliament, Chair of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with China Ville Skinnari and Member of Parliament, Vice Chair of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with China Sakari Puisto. In addition, there wi