Kutsu medialle: Varman tammi-syyskuun osavuositulos

Varma is building Finland’s tallest office building in Helsinki – the 32-floor office building will launch the development of a tower area in central Pasila 30.8.2024 12:00:38 EEST | Press release

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company is developing a new tower block in Helsinki’s Pasila area. Upon completion, it will be Finland’s tallest office building. The tower block to be built near Mall of Tripla in central Pasila, called “The Node”, will boost the area’s attractiveness as an urban residential and office district.