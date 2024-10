Presidentti Stubb vierailee Oulussa ja Kemissä

President Stubb to visit Germany 15.10.2024 14:04:59 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 58/2024 15 October 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb, accompanied by his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb, will make a visit to Berlin from 21 to 22 October 2024. On Monday 21 October, the Presidential couple will participate in the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassy Complex in Berlin. The event will be held in the Pan-Nordic Cultural Centre of the five Nordic countries. The celebration will also be attended by the German Federal President, the King and Queen of Denmark, the Crown Prince Couple of Norway, the Crown Princess Couple of Sweden, and the Presidential couple of Iceland. President Stubb will deliver Finland’s address at the ceremony. In the evening, President Stubb and his spouse will attend a dinner hosted by the German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Castle. On Tuesday 22 October, the President will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and former Chancellor Angela Merk