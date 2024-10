Kulttuurikeskus Stoa täyttää 40 vuotta – Juhlateos tuo lavalle 2000 litraa vettä

Kontula strengthens its status as urban cultural hub of Helsinki 15.10.2024 07:50:00 EEST | Press release

Kontula, known for hosting cultural events, continues to grow and develop its distinctive cultural life thanks to the OmaStadi vote, which resulted in 300,000 euros for the strengthening of events activities in Kontula. The Kontula Cultural Mall (Kontulan kulttuuriostari) project starting this autumn will make Kontula the cultural mall for all of Helsinki. A dedicated events producer will be appointed for the district to support residents in organising events. The opening ceremony will be held in the Kontula shopping centre on Saturday 26 October.