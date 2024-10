Reka Kaapelin uudistettu tuotantolaitos Riihimäellä on valmis – avajaisissa juhlistettiin kestävämpää ja sähköistetympää tulevaisuutta

Reka Cables’ renewed production facility in Riihimäki is ready - the opening celebrated a more sustainable and electrified future 21.10.2024 14:44:15 EEST | Tiedote

The world needs leaders on the path to sustainable electrification - and Reka Cables is even more prepared for this journey. As part of the global Nexans Group, Reka Cables combines innovation, cooperation and dedication to developing the energy solutions of the future. This commitment culminated in Riihimäki on 9-10 October 2024, when the new, more efficient and safer flagship of cable production was officially opened.