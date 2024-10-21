Reka Cables’ renewed production facility in Riihimäki is ready - the opening celebrated a more sustainable and electrified future
The world needs leaders on the path to sustainable electrification - and Reka Cables is even more prepared for this journey. As part of the global Nexans Group, Reka Cables combines innovation, cooperation and dedication to developing the energy solutions of the future. This commitment culminated in Riihimäki on 9-10 October 2024, when the new, more efficient and safer flagship of cable production was officially opened.
The reform project called the HyRisee project began two years ago in August 2022. In April 2023, Reka Cables Ltd became part of the Nexans Group, one of the world’s largest cable manufacturers. Reka Cables has achieved tremendous results in the past year and a half, despite the generally challenging market situation.
"Combining forces with Nexans and the project to renew the Riihimäki plant are concrete examples of our achievement and a demonstration of our commitment to sustainable development. These projects have not only been technical projects, but have been an opportunity for us to grow, learn and develop," says Anne Tillgren, Head of Production at Reka Cables.
The production facility was expanded by 10,000 square metres, increasing the total factory area to 26,000 square metres. The production machines and lines of the Hyvinkää factory were moved to Riihimäki, together with 60 employees. Riihimäki now has 150 employees.
Riihimäki manufactures and develops high-voltage, medium-voltage and 1 kV power cables, and Reka’s second factory in Keuruu focuses on the production of low-voltage cables.
Renovations at the Riihimäki plant respond to the growing demand for electricity and cables
In connection with the transfer of the lines, improvements were made to improve safety, productivity and efficiency at the Riihimäki production facility. New lines have been invested in the factory, which has significantly increased the wire manufacturing capacity. The total production capacity in Riihimäki is thousands of kilometres a year. According to Jari Ojala, CFO of Reka Cables Ltd, the investment was tens of millions of euros.
The demand for electricity and the need to expand the distribution network will increase in the future. More and more new wind farms and solar power plants are being built, which also leads to increased demand for cables.
"Nexans estimates that in the next 25 years as many cables will be used as in the previous 100 years combined," says Tillgren.
Local power and global impact for a more sustainable future
The energy transition is a fact, and Reka Cables Ltd is at its core. The renewed Riihimäki plant is a source of pride for the Nexans Group and supports the Group’s goal of achieving Net Zero 2050.
In the future, the importance of recycled materials will increase as the availability of raw materials, aluminium and copper used in cable production may deteriorate.
"In cooperation with Nexans’ Nordic factories, such as those in Sweden and Norway, we promote local production, resource efficiency and cable materials with a lower environmental impact. We have global power behind us, but we act locally - for a more sustainable future," says Kari Ingalsuo, Head of Quality and Sustainability at Reka Cables.
Reka Cables’ strong Finnish roots are evident in local work and cooperation. The Key Flag symbolises a commitment to supporting Finnish work and sustainability.
Nexans strives to take into account the geographical and country-specific characteristics affecting the operating conditions in the manufacture of the cables. Reka Cables is responsible for the production of medium-voltage cables that meet the Nordic requirements at Nexans; the Swedish and Danish factories do not produce them.
“Reka Cables and Nexans are committed to producing solutions that reduce carbon dioxide emissions and support electrification, which is key to the success of the global energy transition,” says Ingalsuo.
For more information, please contact:
Anne Tillgren, Production Director
Reka Cables Ltd
Tel. +358 40 861 8439
Kari Ingalsuo, Quality and Sustainability Manager
Reka Cables Ltd
Tel. +358 40 085 0264
Reka Cables Ltd has been at the forefront of the cable industry for more than 60 years. Nexans’ key role in electrification has continued for over a century around the world. Together, we want to achieve our ambitious goal - Electrify the future. At Nexans Group, with approximately 28,000 employees in 42 countries, we are paving the way to a new world where safe, sustainable and carbon-free electricity is available to everyone.
Nexans Group is a leader in the design and manufacture of cable systems in four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. All Reka by Nexans cables are manufactured in Finland using renewable energy.
