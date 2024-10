Teollisuuskadun tunnelin eteläinen puoli kohti itää on suljettu autoliikenteeltä öisin 21.–23.10.

Trees in key flying squirrel habitat spared in Lapinlahti Park – Harbour tunnel location specified 21.10.2024 13:18:27 EEST | Press release

Further planning of the Harbour Tunnel continues. The plan area of the tunnel connecting Jätkäsaari harbour area with Länsiväylä has been narrowed down to only include the ending of the alignment at the southern edge of the Lapinlahti hospital park. The plan now solves the conservation issues for two endangered species. Construction will not take place at the park section that includes a key flying squirrel habitat at the western end of Lapinlahti. The City Council will decide on the detailed plan of the Harbour Tunnel in late 2025 at the earliest.