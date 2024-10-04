Call texts, review guidelines for Research Council of Finland’s winter call out now

Applications are invited as of 13 November 2024. The deadline for applications is 8 January 2025.

As in previous years, the RCF will organise Ask & Apply webinars to provide application guidance. The webinars focus on specific themes related to the winter call. The webinar replays are available on the RCF website for two weeks.

Funding open for application

Other calls

More information



Research Council of Finland Communications

Vesa Varpula, Communications Specialist

tel. +358 295 335 131

firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi