Call texts, review guidelines for Research Council of Finland’s winter call out now
The Research Council of Finland (RCF) today published the call texts for the 2025 winter call. The call texts are available in English, Finnish and Swedish. The review guidelines and review forms are available only in English. The winter call also includes a call opened within the Academy Programme for Sport Science and Physical Activity.
Applications are invited as of 13 November 2024. The deadline for applications is 8 January 2025.
As in previous years, the RCF will organise Ask & Apply webinars to provide application guidance. The webinars focus on specific themes related to the winter call. The webinar replays are available on the RCF website for two weeks.
Funding open for application
- Academy Project Funding, all research fields
- Academy Research Fellowship
- Clinical Researcher Funding
- Academy Professorship
Other calls
More information
Research Council of Finland Communications
Vesa Varpula, Communications Specialist
tel. +358 295 335 131
firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi
