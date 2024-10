Määräaikaistalletuksia tehtiin syyskuussa enemmän kuin vuosi sitten

Deposits with agreed maturity increased in September from a year earlier 28.10.2024 10:00:00 EET | Press release

In September 2024, Finnish households concluded a higher number of new agreements on deposits with agreed maturity than a year earlier. New agreements totalled EUR 1.4 billion, an increase of EUR 0.2 billion from September 2023. The increase was also reflected in the stock of these deposits (EUR 14.9 billion), which grew in September at an annual rate of 64.5%. The growth rate was nevertheless slower than in the previous month.