Presidentti Stubbin valtiovierailulla Kiinassa esillä ajankohtaiset turvallisuuspoliittiset asiat

President Stubb to visit Oulu and Kemi 16.10.2024 15:15:36 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 59/2024 16 October 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will make a visit to Oulu and Kemi on Wednesday 23 October 2024. In the morning, President Stubb will visit the University of Oulu, where he will be introduced to the 6G research programme and the university’s business partnerships. The day will then continue at Oulu University Hospital, where the President will give a speech at the inauguration of the new hospital complex. At noon, President Stubb will have lunch with representatives of the City of Oulu to discuss current issues in the region. After lunch, the President will meet the public at the Valkea Shopping centre at approximately 12.15. In the afternoon, President Stubb will deliver the inaugural speech at the opening ceremony of Metsä Group's bioproduct mill in Kemi.