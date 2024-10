Mannerheimintie 14:n uudisrakennushanke Signe on edennyt peruskiven muuraukseen

Sampo Plc relocates its headquarters to Sponda-owned Fabian 21 office building in Helsinki CBD 27.8.2024 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Nordic non-life insurance group Sampo Plc is relocating its headquarters to Fabianinkatu 21, the prestigious office building which has recently been redeveloped by Sponda, one of Finland’s leading real estate asset management companies. Sampo's headquarters will move back to Fabianinkatu 21 in the summer of 2025, where the company operated in the early 2000s. The modernised full-service building will provide Sampo with international-level facilities and a generous selection of services to facilitate daily convenience.