Presidentti Stubb tapasi Kiinan presidentti Xi Jinpingin

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 60/2024 28 October 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb, accompanied by his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb, are on a state visit to China from 28 to 31 October 2024. The meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday 29 October will focus mainly on bilateral relations between Finland and China, Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine and other current security policy and international issues. On Tuesday morning, President Stubb will attend the launch of a concepting project between Tsinghua University in Beijing and Finnish universities of applied sciences. In the afternoon, President Stubb and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will attend a meeting of the China-Finland Committee for Innovative Business Cooperation, where they will both deliver remarks. The programme will then continue with separate meetings with President Xi, Premier of the State Council Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standin