DNA Oyj:n tammi–syyskuun 2024 liiketoimintakatsaus: Liikevaihto ja kannattavuus kehittyivät suotuisasti

The NIS2 Directive improves security across Europe, making internationalising business easier 17.10.2024 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

The application of the NIS2 Directive that harmonises national cyber security in the EU and its member states will begin on 18 October 2024. In Finland, the Cybersecurity Act is currently being processed by the Parliament. The act will implement the requirements of the NIS2 Directive nationally. DNA Vice President, Network & Cloud, Kaapro Kanto says that the regulation is a positive thing, and therefore also companies to which the NIS2 Directive does not apply should adopt the directive’s good practices, such as risk management, in their operations where applicable.