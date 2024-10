Koe entisaikojen joulutunnelmaa draaman siivittämänä Sinebrychoffin taidemuseossa

Invitation to press conference at 14:00 Tuesday 10.9. Major works by Jacopo Bassano 16th-century master of the Venetian Renaissance at Sinebrychoff Art Museum 27.8.2024 08:50:00 EEST | Press release

Rare works from the 16th century by a great master of his time, Jacopo Bassano, are being shown at the Sinebrychoff Art Museum. This virtuoso painter of animals, light and colour created a new genre of painting, one that guaranteed him great success. Material analysis of Bassano’s works in the Finnish National Gallery collection has resulted in new discoveries. You are welcome to the exhibition press conference at 14:00 on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. Register: merja.haikio@siff.fi