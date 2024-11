Suomen jazzalan merkittävimmät tunnustukset jaettiin Tampereella – Jazzliiton Yrjö-palkinto basisti Antti Lötjöselle

Josefiina Vannesluoma & Mortal Lease on Jazz Federation Tour in November 23.10.2024 08:32:25 EEST | Press release

Josefiina Vannesluoma & Mortal Lease, who released their debut album in 2023 and received an Emma nomination, will embark on a Finnish Jazz Federation tour from November 1 to 8, 2024. Drawing inspiration from Edith Wharton’s poetry series, the band will kick off the tour with a grand performance at the Tampere Jazz Happening festival on November 1, followed by concerts in Vaasa, Savonlinna, Joensuu, and Porvoo.