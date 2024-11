Itsenäisyyspäivää vietetään Presidentinlinnassa teemalla Yhdessä

President Stubb meets President of China Xi Jinping 29.10.2024 14:45:15 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 61/2024 29 October 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb met President of China Xi Jinping on Tuesday 29 October 2024 in Beijing. The presidents discussed Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, the UN reform and issues related to climate change and the environment. Bilateral and trade relations between Finland and China were also on the agenda. President Stubb affirmed that Finland values the stable and constructive relationship with China. Next year will mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. On Tuesday, the Joint Action Plan to promote the bilateral partnership between China and Finland was renewed. The new plan covers the period 2025–2029. Nine government memoranda of understanding and fifteen trade agreements will be signed during the state visit. A central topic of the presidents' talks was Russia's illega