Presidentti Stubb YK:n ilmastokokoukseen Bakuun

Independence Day to be celebrated at the Presidential Palace under the theme of 'Together' 1.11.2024

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 62/2024 1 November 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb and his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb will host the Independence Day reception on Friday 6 December 2024 at the Presidential Palace. The theme of the reception is 'Together'. Invitations have been extended in particular to people who have fostered a spirit of community and brought people from different backgrounds together. Many of the guests have contributed to the sense of community among people in Finland, particularly through culture, literature and sports. The guest list also includes professionals of particular merit in the field of youth work or social services, such as those engaged in combating domestic violence or supporting mental health. This year, around 1,700 guests from all over Finland have been invited to the Presidential Palace. Veterans of our wars and lottas, members of the women’s voluntary civil defence organisation Lotta Svärd