Research Council of Finland grants funding for Finnish-Korean research into 6G and quantum technology

The funded researchers are based at the University of Oulu, Tampere University, Aalto University and the University of Helsinki.

South Korea and Finland have identified quantum technology and 6G research as areas of mutual interest for research cooperation. The funding granted by the RCF and the NRF aims to strengthen research cooperation and practical collaboration between researchers working in universities and research institutes in Finland and South Korea.

Funded projects

Semantics-Native Communication and Protocol Learning in 6G, University of Oulu, Mehdi Bennis

Core Technology Development for Massive and Secure 6G Low Earth Orbit Satellite Networks, Tampere University, Taneli Riihonen

Optically Engineered Moiré Quantum Materials, Aalto University, Zhipei Sun

Development of a Scalable High-Yield Engineering Method for the Dynamic Pairing Formation of Negatively Charged Quantum Defects in Diamond for Quantum Technology, University of Helsinki, Filip Tuomisto

