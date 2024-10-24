Research Council of Finland grants funding for Finnish-Korean research into 6G and quantum technology
The Research Council of Finland (RCF) and the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) have granted funding under a joint call for applications in the field of 6G and quantum technology. The RCF has granted a total of 1 million euros to fund the Finnish parties in four joint Finnish-Korean research projects. The projects are set to run for three years.
The funded researchers are based at the University of Oulu, Tampere University, Aalto University and the University of Helsinki.
South Korea and Finland have identified quantum technology and 6G research as areas of mutual interest for research cooperation. The funding granted by the RCF and the NRF aims to strengthen research cooperation and practical collaboration between researchers working in universities and research institutes in Finland and South Korea.
Funded projects
- Semantics-Native Communication and Protocol Learning in 6G, University of Oulu, Mehdi Bennis
- Core Technology Development for Massive and Secure 6G Low Earth Orbit Satellite Networks, Tampere University, Taneli Riihonen
- Optically Engineered Moiré Quantum Materials, Aalto University, Zhipei Sun
- Development of a Scalable High-Yield Engineering Method for the Dynamic Pairing Formation of Negatively Charged Quantum Defects in Diamond for Quantum Technology, University of Helsinki, Filip Tuomisto
Inquiries
- Tommi Laitinen, Senior Science Adviser, tel. +358 295 335 057
Our email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi.
Research Council of Finland Communications
Vesa Varpula, Communications Specialist
tel. +358 295 335 131
