Strategic Research Council invites applications for funding for research into economy and skills
The Strategic Research Council (SRC) established within the Research Council of Finland is launching two new strategic research programmes. The six-year programmes start in late 2025.
The programmes are:
- Economy and Welfare in an Era of Strategic Competition
- Skills, Labour Supply and Migration in Future Finland.
In the two programmes combined, the SRC is prepared to fund 9–10 projects with a total of some 28 million euros during the first three-year period. The progress of the projects will be reviewed at midterm, after which the SRC will decide on the continuation of funding.
The calls for applications have two stages. The first call stage opens on 5 November 2024 and closes on 22 January 2025. The first stage is open to all eligible applicants. According to a preliminary schedule, the projects invited to the second stage will be selected in May 2025. The SRC will take decisions on the projects to be invited to the second stage based on the first-stage international peer review.
Strategic research funding is intended for extensive, multidisciplinary research consortia formed by research projects from several organisations that carry out research with an emphasis on active interaction and engagement with knowledge users. Strategic research strengthens societal problem-solving capacity and improves the knowledge base of decision-making.
From the projects to be funded, the SRC expects not only excellent research but also active interaction between knowledge producers and knowledge users, covering the entire life cycle of the research.
The SRC also encourages applicants to plan international cooperation to promote scientific research into and understanding of the most effective solutions for Finnish society.
Guidelines on consortium structure, composition and activity as well as more detailed application instructions are available in the call texts.
SRC Chair Anu Kaukovirta advises applicants to take a cross-disciplinary and interactive approach and to cooperate with different stakeholders:
“Both programmes address the development of a vibrant and reforming welfare society, but challenge researchers to delve into the topic from different angles. The SRC programme Economy and Welfare in an Era of Strategic Competition examines the capacity of the state to sustain prosperity. In this day and age, natural resources alone no longer determine the economic success of a country. The focus is on the ability to use resources efficiently, on skills and on the right global networks. Linked to these are the key themes of the SRC programme Skills, Labour Supply and Migration in Future Finland, that is, searching for ways to ensure a sufficient supply of labour and skills for the future.”
Kaukovirta added: “Moreover, the cross-cutting priority, artificial intelligence – as a major pillar of economic reform and skills supply – also requires critical reflection on the scope, timeframe and potential challenges of its utilisation.”
A call info webinar will be organised on Thursday 28 November at 10.00–11.30. The webinar will be held in Finnish, but questions can also be asked in English.
See also the ministries’ own info session on 3 December: Sign-up and programme (in Finnish)
Inquiries and more information
- Call text: Skills, Labour Supply and Migration in Future Finland (SKILLS)
- Questions about the calls: projects-src@aka.fi
Research Council of Finland Communications
Vesa Varpula, Communications Specialist
tel. +358 295 335 131
