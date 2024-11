EWQ Zone Oy:n hallitukseen nimitetty Anni Ronkainen ja Kia Aejmelaeus

Evli Private Capital makes a major investment in EWQ Zone, a company driving digitalization and resource efficiency in the retail sector 7.11.2024 08:05:04 EET | Press release

Evli Private Capital, a part of Evli Group and specializing in private equity, has made a major investment of five million euros in the Finnish growth company EWQ Zone Oy. This strategic investment is dedicated to the company's international expansion and development, with an option for an additional investment of five million euros, bringing the total amount to ten million euros. As a result of the investment, Evli will become a significant minority shareholder in EWQ.