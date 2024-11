Väestötietojärjestelmän päivitys näkyy Suomen väkiluvussa huomenna

Finns are well prepared to switch to receiving government messages digitally 4.11.2024 09:03:00 EET | Press release

Finland is gradually shifting to prioritising digital services in official services. The first visible change is in the form in which authorities send documents, such as decisions and other important notifications. Currently, most letters are sent by mail, unless the person has activated Suomi.fi Messages or otherwise given the authorities their consent to receiving digital messages. In the future, most letters related to the use of digital services of public administration will be sent digitally, and a separate consent will no longer be asked.