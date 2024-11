Työpuntari-suositukset: Sote-alalla työntekijät on itse saatava kehitystyöhön vahvasti mukaan

The hybrid work model guide challenges people to experiment with new ways of managing and organising work 13.11.2024 06:00:00 EET | Press release

Discussions about hybrid work often turn into a debate about where the work is performed. However, the essence of hybrid work is about new ways of managing and organising work. Every organization is different, and a single hybrid work model cannot be expected to suit everyone. The new Hybrid Work Model as a Success Factor guide expands the perspective to new types of working practices, working time models, forms of interaction as well as workspace and technology solutions.