Taaleri Bioteollisuus sijoittaa kierrätysbetonin jalostusyhtiö C2CA:han

Taaleri’s bioindustry fund invests in Enifer, a company producing mycoprotein 23.5.2024 08:45:00 EEST | Press release

TAALERI BIOINDUSTRY PRESS RELEASE 23 MAY 2024 AT 8:45 (EEST) Taaleri’s bioindustry fund invests in Enifer, a company producing mycoprotein Taaleri Bioindustry Fund I invests in Enifer, a Finnish company producing fungi-based mycoprotein. Investment enables Enifer to construct a new mycoprotein factory in Kantvik, Kirkkonummi, Finland. Enifer was founded in 2020 to develop and commercialize the proprietary PEKILO® technology further. Mycoprotein is produced by cultivating a specific species of fungus in a fermentation process that is not too distinct from brewing beer or making soy sauce. The PEKILO® fermentation process was originally developed in Finland in the 1970s and used by the forest industry. Mycoprotein is a sustainable alternative to animal and some soy proteins. This alternative protein has a significant positive contribution to biodiversity because the production process does not require direct land use as many other plant and animal proteins do. The production of mycoprote