Hybridityömalli-opas haastaa kokeilemaan uudenlaisia tapoja johtaa ja organisoida työtä

More than 70 per cent of occupational health agreements include medical care 7.11.2024 08:00:00 EET | Press release

A review on the operations and quality of occupational health care in Finland in 2023 provides a comprehensive look at the operations, resources and quality of occupational health care service providers. The results provide important information on how occupational health care services and co-operation with workplaces should be developed in order to meet the changing needs of work life.