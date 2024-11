Varovaisen positiivisia uutisia syväteknologiayrityksiltä: rahoituksen määrä kasvussa, näkymät ensi vuodelle toiveikkaat

Finnish defence industry growing strongly, investors eyeing dual-use products in particular 24.9.2024 00:00:13 EEST | Press release

The survey identified 368 companies operating in the sector, of which 144 are rapidly-growing startups and growth companies. The remainder are typically more established players with a long history, or they mainly offer consultancy services to Finland’s defence forces. Around one-half of Finnish defence industry companies are located in the Uusimaa region of Finland, while the other half are scattered around the country, also in smaller cities and municipalities. Most of the strongly growth-oriented startups and growth companies covered by the survey are dual-purpose companies – i.e. their solutions can be utilised in both civil and military applications. “Although the oldest Finnish defence industry companies date from the 1800s, taken as a whole the sector is still young. It’s developing rapidly now, though: new companies are being established at a fast pace and the growth figures are very impressive,” comments Jakob Sandell, Tesi’s Research Manager in charge of the survey. The revie