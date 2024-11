Amos Rexin vuoden 2025 näyttelyt haastavat kävijöiden käsityksiä todellisuudesta ja toisistaan

Palestinian artist Larissa Sansour’s exhibition at Amos Rex explores intergenerational trauma, loss, and imagined futures 17.9.2024 11:00:48 EEST | Press release

Larissa Sansour’s show interweaves topical themes like forced migration and intergenerational trauma with imaginary worlds using science fiction, opera, and documentary materials. Amos Rex is delighted to invite representatives of the media to a press conference and preview of the exhibition on Tuesday, 8 October 2024, from 10 am to 12 noon. Registration: https://amosrex.fi/rsvp-press/