Presidentti Stubb tarkastaa Maavoimat ja vierailee Dynamic Front 25 -harjoituksessa

President Stubb to attend the UN Climate Change Conference in Baku 4.11.2024 08:52:18 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 63/2024 4 November 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will attend the UN Climate Change Conference from 11 to 12 November 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. President Stubb will deliver Finland’s national statement at the High-Level Segment for Heads of State and Government on Tuesday 12 November. The President will also participate in the Climate Club Roundtable of Heads of State and Government, hosted by Germany and Chile. Later in the day, he will be the keynote speaker at a Climate Leadership Coalition (CLC) session on carbon pricing. During the conference, President Stubb will also have several bilateral meetings. The annual climate conference brings countries together to accelerate efforts to meet the goals of the Paris Climate agreement. The conference will continue in Baku until 22 November. President Stubb will lead the Finnish delegation in the first week of the conference. During the second week,