Mobiilivarmenteen käyttö kasvaa, mutta liian moni nojaa tunnistautumisessa pelkkiin pankkitunnuksiin

Finnair and DNA expand their cooperation — responsible lifecycle service covers thousands of mobile terminals 4.11.2024 09:00:00 EET | Press release

Finnair and DNA's cooperation is expanding to cover lifecycle services for DNA’s Device as a Service (DaaS). This collaboration applies to thousands of mobile devices. DNA’s lifecycle services ensure that the devices function impeccably and are securely erased after their service period is over. Deliveries of new devices and the maintenance services cover not only Finland, but also Sweden, Denmark and Estonia, which means that Finnair's personnel will have hardware support abroad.