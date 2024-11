Proviridis kehitti maanalaisen sähkörekkojen latausratkaisun Kempowerin teknologialla Ranskassa

Kempower presents outstanding charger uptime and charging success rate – over 13 million successful charging sessions since 2018 14.11.2024 09:30:00 EET | Press release

Kempower publishes extensive data of its charger uptime and charging success rate for the first time ever. Based on data gathered since 2018, company’s EV fast-charging solutions have achieved an impressive uptime of over 99%. This milestone highlights Kempower’s dedication to providing reliable and efficient charging solutions for EVs, ensuring drivers can depend on Kempower’s technology for a seamless charging experience.