Keskiviikoksi povataan lumimyrskyä: Kaikki tämä tapahtuu välittömästi, mikäli DNA:n verkossa ilmenisi häiriöitä

Popularity of the Mobile Certificate is growing, but too many rely only on bank IDs for identity verification 18.11.2024 14:26:08 EET | Press release

Recent denial-of-service attacks against banks have sparked discussion about the extent to which bank IDs are used for identity verification in different services. In October 2024, a record number of DNA customers activated the Mobile Certificate. Promotional campaigns ahead of the holiday season and the increasing popularity of online shopping attract scammers, so now is the time to start using the service.