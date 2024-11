SecD-Day Conference and Exhibition Programme Announced: A Comprehensive Platform for Security and Defence

SecD-Day Conference & Exhibition promotes Finland’s comprehensive security by addressing current industry issues and technological solutions. Commissioned by the Finnish Defence and Aerospace Industries - PIA, the event will take place at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre from 29 to 30 January 2025.

The programme, designed and built by PIA, will offer insights through keynote speeches, panel discussions, and industry presentations, in addition to the official opening session.

There is no security without industry

The conference will be opened by Mr. Antti Häkkänen, Minister of Defence of Finland, followed by a keynote speech from Ms. Stacy A. Cummings, General Manager of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.

At noon, the conference will kick off with an all-Finnish panel titled “There is no defence without industry,” moderated by Secretary General Jan Pie, representing ASD, the European Association of the Aerospace, Defence, Security, and Space Manufacturing Industry.

The panel consists of distinguished experts representing NATO, the European Commission, the defence industry, and the Finnish Ministry of Defence, including high-ranking officials and industry leaders.

In the afternoon, the focus will shift to international collaboration and tech talks by exhibiting companies. The session will cover themes such as technological cooperation between Ukrainian and EU defense companies, European joint programs, and transatlantic collaboration. Later in the day, the conference will delve into specific topics such as simulation and arctic support.

Deep-tech technologies and Nordic cooperation

The second day will start with a keynote speech by Major General Jari Mikkonen, Deputy Chief of Staff for Armaments and Logistics at Joint Command.

After the morning keynote speeches, the conference will explore deep-tech technologies for security and defence, including insights from AI projects with the armed forces and how defence forces and traditional defence industry companies can benefit from dual-use technologies. The programme will resume with a panel discussion on Nordic Cooperation, followed by company tech talks.

The SecD-Day conference programme is open to all registered attendees. The full programme, including details of the speakers, can be viewed on the event website at www.secd-day.fi, with minor changes possible.

Exhibition Spotlight: Over 150 Industry Leaders on Display

The sold-out SecD-Day exhibition will showcase the latest in security and defence technology from over 150 companies and stakeholders. The event has expanded its allocated exhibition space multiple times, now covering an area exceeding 6,000 square meters.

The Finnish Defence and Aerospace Industries - PIA is the trade association of the defence, aerospace and security industries in Finland. Founded in 1994, the association has over 200 member companies. www.pia-fi.fi/

Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre (brand name Messukeskus) produces high-quality trade fairs, conferences and other events and rents out its facilities and services as an arena for various events. The owner company Finnish Fair Corporation was founded in 1919. www.messukeskus.com