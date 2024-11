Kaupunkiympäristölautakunnan päätöstiedote 19.11.2024

Culture, restaurant, sauna world and accommodation in the Meilahti Manor area 18.11.2024 12:00:04 EET | Press release

The City of Helsinki is selling the buildings in the Meilahti Manor area to Maailman kaunein sauna Oy. A change to the local detailed plan is currently being prepared for the area. The aim is to develop the Meilahti Manor area as an enjoyable meeting place that is open to the public. Residents and the media can review the plans and meet the project participants on a manor tour on Tuesday, 26 November.