Research Council of Finland invests funding in Antarctic research
The Research Council of Finland today announced some 3 million euros in funding under the call for Antarctic research projects, which was open in April 2024.
The funding will drive internationally significant new breakthroughs in the field of Antarctic research. Aligned with Finland’s Antarctic Research Strategy, the funding supports interactive and multidisciplinary research. Only projects that involve international collaboration were eligible to receive funding.
