Research Council of Finland

Research Council of Finland invests funding in Antarctic research

21.11.2024 11:59:59 EET | Research Council of FinlandTiedote

Jaa

The Research Council of Finland today announced some 3 million euros in funding under the call for Antarctic research projects, which was open in April 2024.

The funding will drive internationally significant new breakthroughs in the field of Antarctic research. Aligned with Finland’s Antarctic Research Strategy, the funding supports interactive and multidisciplinary research. Only projects that involve international collaboration were eligible to receive funding.

Inquiries and more information

Our email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi.

Research Council of Finland Communications
Vesa Varpula, Communications Specialist
tel. +358 295 335 131
firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi

Avainsanat

research funding

Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi

Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.

Lue lisää julkaisijalta Research Council of Finland

Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.

Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme
World GlobeA line styled icon from Orion Icon Library.HiddenA line styled icon from Orion Icon Library.Eye