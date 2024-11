Presidentti Stubb vierailee Jyväskylässä

President Stubb to inspect the Finnish Army and visit NATO exercise Dynamic Front 25 15.11.2024 15:59:59 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 64/2024 15 November 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will inspect the Finnish Army and visit the Dynamic Front 25 multinational field artillery exercise in Lapland on Monday 18 November 2024. During the inspection visit, President Stubb will observe Lightning Strike 24, an exercise led by the Finnish Army Academy. Lightning Strike 24 is part of the United States-led Dynamic Front 25 exercise. The visit will include an introduction to NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC) and the coordination of ground and air operations. The President will also meet with exercise staff. Dynamic Front 25 is being conducted in five different countries. It is the largest iteration of NATO’s artillery exercise in Europe to date. Dynamic Front 25 takes place in November at several locations across Europe, including Finland, Estonia, Germany, Romania and Poland. The exercise will involve over 5,000 soldiers from 28