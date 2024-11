Meilahteen suunnitellaan uutta pysäköintitaloa sairaalahenkilökunnan ja kaupunkilaisten käyttöön

Residential buildings are planned for the former service station plot in Ruskeasuo – draft options are now available for comments 25.11.2024 08:40:16 EET | Press release

New apartment buildings and commercial premises are planned in Ruskeasuo. Four options have been prepared for the plot on the corner of Koroistentie and Mannerheimintie. A reference plan will be drawn up as the basis for a plan proposal, and it may consist of the presented options or a combination of them. The options are available for comments on the Voice your opinion (Kerrokantasi) website until 16 December. The feedback received will be used in the selection and further planning of the chosen option.