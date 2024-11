Procountor Tili mullistaa pk-yritysten pankkipalveluiden hinnoittelun

Accountor Software combines with 24SevenOffice’s ERP software division to expand Nordic footprint 12.11.2024 09:12:03 EET | Press release

Accountor Software and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announce the next phase of Accountor Software’s growth journey; the acquisition of 24SevenOffice’s ERP software division, comprising among others 24SevenOffice Norway AS, 24SevenOffice Scandinavia Systems AS, and 24SevenOffice Sweden AB. The acquisition of 24SevenOffice’s ERP division is an important step in the plan to create one of the leading financial management and HR software businesses for the Nordics. By joining forces with Accountor Software, 24SevenOffice’s ERP software division becomes part of a growing B2B SaaS business backed by a large global investor with expertise in scaling high-growth software companies.