MP 25 -messut on Suomen suurin ja paras kauppapaikka motoristille

The Educa 2025 international programme highlights globally discussed topics in the education and training sector

Educa 2025 offers an international programme with a focus on enhancing the appeal of the teaching profession, integrating technology and AI into education, exploring the future of education, and the importance of literacy in the digital age. It will feature keynote speeches by Professor of Educational Sciences at University of Helsinki Minna Huotilainen, and Finnish Professor of Practice and Doctor of Philosophy Pekka Sauri. The largest event for the education and training sector in the Nordic countries will be held at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre on 24–25 January.