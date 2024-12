Admicom lanseeraa uuden ohjelmiston – Admicom Quantima mullistaa määrälaskennan

Admicom Oyj: Notification of change in holdings according to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act 20.11.2024 21:56:21 EET | Press release

Unofficial translation of the company release on November 20, 2024 at 21.55 p.m. EEST. In case the document differs from the original, the Finnish version prevails. Admicom Oyj has today received a notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which Admicom’s shares owned directly or indirectly by Danske Bank A/S decreased below 5 % of all votes in Admicom Oyj on November 19, 2024. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.93% 0 4.93% 4,988,985 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.25% 0 5.25% 4,988,985- Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Shares and voting rights Number of shares and voti