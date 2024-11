Suutarilan monitoimitalon purkaminen alkaa maaliskuussa – kirjasto, nuorisotalo ja hammashoitola päivittivät muuttoaikataulunsa

Tendering process starts for Asema-aukio Square taxi rank 28.11.2024 16:13:58 EET | Press release

The City of Helsinki has started a tendering process from mayor Juhana Vartiainen's initiative for the taxi rank at Asema-aukio Square next to the Helsinki Central Railway Station. In the future, only companies that have won the tender will be allowed to operate at Asema-aukio Square. The City is also looking for a control operator, whose task is to ensure that only taxis from the winning companies use the station.