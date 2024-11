Proventia laajentaa teknologiakeskustaan Oulunsalossa

Proventia Group Corporation: Business Review January-September 2024 19.11.2024 09:00:00 EET | Press release

The bankruptcy of a significant Test Solutions customer weighed on the third-quarter results July-September 2024 in brief The Group’s net sales decreased by 5.7% from the previous year to EUR 10.7 (11.3) million. Operating profit was EUR -0.8 (0.8) million. Profit for the period was EUR -0.8 (0.4) million. Earnings per share (undiluted) were EUR -0.05 (0.02). January-September 2024 in brief The Group’s net sales decreased by 10.4% from the previous year to EUR 35.0 (39.0) million. Operating profit was EUR 0.9 (3.4) million. Profit for the period was EUR 0.4 (2.4) million. Earnings per share (undiluted) were 0.03 (0.15). The figures in brackets refer to the same period in the previous year.