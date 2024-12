Kansallisten tutkimusinfrastruktuurien tiekartalle valittu 21 korkeatasoista infrastruktuuria

Standard of scientific research in Finland remains unchanged in international comparison 11.11.2024 10:56:23 EET | Press release

The scientific impact of research funded by the Research Council of Finland (RCF) is higher than the impact of Finnish science on average. Finland’s research personnel is increasingly international: a significant proportion of research at Finnish universities is carried out by staff with a foreign background. Businesses are the main source of funding for R&D in Finland. These are the main conclusions of the latest RCF data on the State of Scientific Research in Finland.