Lähes kaksi kolmesta oireilee psyykkisesti elokuva- ja tv-alalla

Improvements in work and well-being at work in the municipal sector after changes over the past years 10.12.2024 09:00:00 EET | Press release

Worries about the future caused by the COVID-19 years and the reform package on healthcare and social welfare seem to have eased in the municipal sector. According to the Kunta10 follow-up study, this change is reflected in, among other things, a reduction in workload and plans to change employers. However, the continued increase in client violence is worrisome.