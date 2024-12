Helsingin kaupunginhallituksen elinkeinojaosto käsitteli merellisen Helsingin kehittämistä ja kansainvälisten asioiden edistämistä

Record number of Helsinki residents respond to the substance use survey – results guide the planning of preventive substance abuse services 2.12.2024 14:14:46 EET | Press release

In the autumn, an online survey was conducted in Helsinki to map substance use in the city, collecting more than 10,000 responses. Most people in Helsinki have observed the use of nicotine products, but the increasing use of drugs also raises concerns in neighbourhoods. The results of the substance use survey will help to better target future prevention measures.