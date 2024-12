Presidentti Stubb osallistuu JEF-maiden päämieskokoukseen Virossa

President Stubb to visit Jyväskylä 22.11.2024 16:16:39 EET | Press release

President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will make a visit to Jyväskylä on Tuesday 3 December 2024. In the morning, President Stubb will inspect to the Finnish Defence Forces C5 Agency and visit the Cyber Coalition 24 exercise. After the inspection visit, the President will meet representatives of the City of Jyväskylä and invited guests for lunch. In addition to current issues in Jyväskylä, the discussion will focus on cybersecurity. After lunch, President Stubb will meet members of the public at the Jyväskylä University Library Lähde. In the afternoon, President Stubb will deliver a memorial lecture at the University of Jyväskylä in honour of late Martti J. Kari, former Deputy Chief of Intelligence at the Finnish General Staff and professor at the Jyväskylä University. President Stubb's lecture is the first in a series of lectures to continue the legacy of Martti J. Kari sharing knowledge about security and geopolitics in our society. To conclude the day, President Stubb