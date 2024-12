//KORJATTU//Suomi saa oman kansallisen äänimaiseman

President Stubb grants internationalisation awards for the first time: award-winners are Unikie, Konecranes, ABB and Forest Joensuu 22.11.2024 13:30:00 EET | Press release

The President of the Republic has granted the annual internationalisation awards to three companies and one community. Unikie, which develops intelligent production solutions, was awarded as the 2024 Newcomer Company. Konecranes, which produces material handling solutions, received the Growth Company award, and the technology company ABB was recognised as the Long-term International Investor. The year’s Community Award was granted to the forest industry cluster Forest Joensuu.