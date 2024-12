Presidentti Stubb Pariisiin Notre-Damen katedraalin avajaisiin

President Stubb to attend JEF Leaders’ Summit in Estonia 5.12.2024 13:43:12 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 66/2024 5 December 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will attend the JEF Leaders’ Summit on 16–17 December 2024 in Tallinn. Topics of the meeting will include JEF countries’ support for Ukraine and strengthening deterrence and defence. The meeting will also discuss the security situation in Europe. Representatives from all ten countries involved in JEF defence cooperation have been invited to the Summit, which will be hosted by Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal. In the context of the Summit, President Stubb will also meet President of Estonia Alar Karis. The Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) is a multilateral framework for defence cooperation led by the United Kingdom. In addition to the UK, the other participants are Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The objective is to develop the military capabilities of the participating countries th